New Delhi: The Congress on Saturday welcomed the Ayodhya verdict delivered by the Supreme Court Saturday, urging people to maintain peace and social harmony after the top Court held that Ram Mandir will be built on the disputed 2.77 acres land.

“Congress in favour of Ram temple construction,” Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said.

“Supreme Court decision cannot be matter of credit or discredit to any individual, group, communities or political parties,” Surjewala asserted.

In a resolution passed by the Congress Working Committee chaired by party chief Sonia Gandhi, the Congress also appealed to all parties concerned and all communities to “abide by the secular values and spirit of fraternity enshrined in the Constitution and to maintain peace and harmony”.

“It is the responsibility of each one of us to reaffirm our tradition of mutual respect and unity among all that has defined our society through the ages,” Congress’ chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala quoted the resolution as saying.

While Ram temple will be built on the disputed site, Muslims will get a 5-acre alternate land in a suitable, prominent place, the top court said.

Further, the top court said the mosque should be constructed at a “prominent site” and a trust should be formed within three months for the construction of the temple at the site many Hindus believe Lord Ram was born.

In one of the most important and most anticipated judgements in India’s history, a bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi put an end to the more than a century-old dispute that has torn the social fabric of the nation.