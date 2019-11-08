New Delhi: Several parties are involved in the decades-long Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri masjid title case. As the 40-day long hearing in the Supreme Court concluded all parties were asked to submit their written submissions. Here’s what the parties want.

Hindu Mahasabha: The Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha wants the Supreme Court to form a trust that will oversee the management of the Ram temple that would be built at the disputed site in Ayodhya. A Supreme Court-appointed administrator will look after the trust.

Muslim Parties: The Muslim parties said that the verdict will impact future generations. Ther parties urged the Supreme Court to “mould the relief in a fashion that will reflect the constitutional values the great nation espouses”. there were reports of the Sunni Waqf Board withdrawing its claim for a mosque in the case, which the Board later dismissed.

Nirmohi Akhara: If the verdict is in favour of the Hindu parties, Nirmohi Akhara should get the right. The court should order the government to provide land to Muslim parties for a mosque outside the disputed area

Ram Lalla Virajman: The divine infant, Ram Lalla Virajman, said the right to the land should not go to the Nirmohi Akhara or the Muslim Parties.