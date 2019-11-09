New Delhi: As soon as the historical judgment in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title case was pronounced, many on Twitter started congratulating astrologer Anirudh Kumat Mishra, who had predicted the probable time of the long-awaited verdict. In November 2017, the astrologer had said that there are two years and three months left for the construction of the Ram Temple at Ayodhya.
A screenshot of his post on Twitter showing the date of the original tweet.
“I made this prediction on #RamMandir in November 2017 when the appeal in SC was pending and there were no hearings in progress. After this, historic day to day hearings took place and we have #AYODHYAVERDICT set to be delivered tomorrow. Gives me immense relief. Jai Shri Ram!” the astrologer tweeted on Friday ahead of the announcement of the verdict.
The astrologer, as his Twitter timeline reveals, has made several significant predictions related to India’s politics and sports, though his sports predictions may not be always accurate. In 2017, he predicted that by October 2020, Article 370 will be demolished from Kashmir.
He also has some predictions for Maharashtra deadlock. He has said that Sena will have to finally go back to the BJP and Devendra Fadnavis will become the CM for the second time.