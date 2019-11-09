New Delhi: As soon as the historical judgment in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title case was pronounced, many on Twitter started congratulating astrologer Anirudh Kumat Mishra, who had predicted the probable time of the long-awaited verdict. In November 2017, the astrologer had said that there are two years and three months left for the construction of the Ram Temple at Ayodhya.

This is just wow ….

Hats off @Anirudh_Astro https://t.co/9Ww9jReVG8 — Kapil Mishra (@KapilMishra_IND) November 9, 2019

Many Many congratulations @Anirudh_Astro ji. He has been consistent in his prediction on Ram Mandir since last 3 years. He had said many times that Ram Mandir construction will begin in 2020 and judgment will be in favor of Mandir. Jai Siya Ram. 🙏 https://t.co/pGzGDU5wtG — Sadhavi Khosla🇮🇳 (@sadhavi) November 9, 2019

What a prediction by Anirudh Kumar Mishra ji. This is equal to the Chanakya’s prediction during 2014.@Anirudh_Astro https://t.co/pbGfOtAS1a — Akash Jain (@akash207) November 9, 2019

“I made this prediction on #RamMandir in November 2017 when the appeal in SC was pending and there were no hearings in progress. After this, historic day to day hearings took place and we have #AYODHYAVERDICT set to be delivered tomorrow. Gives me immense relief. Jai Shri Ram!” the astrologer tweeted on Friday ahead of the announcement of the verdict.

This was a prediction for Shiv Sena.. That even if they are trying to row two boats together it won’t work as they will have to go back to BJP. https://t.co/6X56Q3082e — Anirudh Kumar Mishra (@Anirudh_Astro) November 4, 2019



The astrologer, as his Twitter timeline reveals, has made several significant predictions related to India’s politics and sports, though his sports predictions may not be always accurate. In 2017, he predicted that by October 2020, Article 370 will be demolished from Kashmir.

Made this prediction in September 2017. #370gaya https://t.co/eOnY5RJqw1 — Anirudh Kumar Mishra (@Anirudh_Astro) August 5, 2019

He also has some predictions for Maharashtra deadlock. He has said that Sena will have to finally go back to the BJP and Devendra Fadnavis will become the CM for the second time.