New Delhi: The Sunni Waqf Board on Tuesday decided not to file a review petition in the Supreme Court against its judgement in the Ayodhya land dispute case.

Abdul Razzaq Khan,Sunni Waqf Board: Majority decision in our meeting is that review petition in Ayodhya case should not be filed. pic.twitter.com/pwexHmprHb — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) November 26, 2019

Speaking to news agency ANI, Abdul Razzaq Khan of the Waqf Board said that six out of eight members decided not the file the review petition.

Main litigant Iqbal Ansari as well as the Jamiat-Ulema-e-Hind, have already decided not to file the file review petitions. The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB), however, in a meeting on November 17, decided to challenge the top court’s verdict.

Earlier, a group of over 100 eminent Muslim personalities, in a statement, had appealed against the filing of review petitions in the case, as doing so, in their opinion, would only harm Muslims more instead of helping them. The group, while admitting the top court judgement was ‘flawed’, said that filing review petitions would only help fuel anti-Muslim propaganda, as well as Islamophobia.

“Accepting the verdict and moving on would earn Muslims the goodwill of the majority community, they had added in their statement.

In a historic judgement on November 9, a five-judge Constitution bench of the Supreme Court granted sole ownership of the disputed site to Ram Lalla, while rejecting claims of the Waqf Board and the Nirmohi Akhara, whose appeal was rejected completely.

For the Muslim side, however, the top court directed the Centre to provide alternate five-acre land to build the mosque. This ‘offer’. too, had been rejected by the AIMPLB.