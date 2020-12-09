New Delhi: The construction of Ayodhya’s grand Ram Temple is likely to begin from December 15, said Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust treasurer Swami Govind Dev Giri said on Tuesday. The date is expected to be finalised after the submission of report by technical experts on construction-related plans. Also Read - Has Ayodhya Finally Moved On? No 'Shaurya Diwas' or 'Black Day' in Town on Babri Anniversary This Year

The tentative date was announced by the members of the temple construction committee after a two-day meeting at Circuit House in Ayodhya. The meeting was also attended by the construction committee chief, Nripendra Misra and experts from Larsen & Toubro, Tata Consulting Engineers Limited, Indian Institute of Technology Madras, IIT Rookie, architect of Achar Dham temple architect Braham Vihari Swami and one of the architects of the Ram temple, Ashish Sompura.

During the meeting, other development projects that would come upon the 65 acres of land of the Ram Janmabhoomi Parisar were also discussed. Adding to this, the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust member had reportedly said that Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath wants the Parisar to be developed into a Vedic city.

Earlier, the date of the temple construction was set at October 15, however, it was delayed after experts working on the project faced a hurdle as loose sand was found a few metres inside the site.