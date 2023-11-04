Ayurveda Day: Bikers Rally On 5 November In 11 Cities With Message Of ‘Ayurveda for One Health’

The main objective of these rallies is to connect the youth across the country with the global message of Ayurveda Day.

Ayurveda Day: Nationwide Bikers rallies are being organized in 11 cities across the country with the message “Ayurveda for One Health”. The rallies have been scheduled from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. on November 5, 2023, in various cities. The main objective of these rallies is to connect the youth across the country with the global message of Ayurveda Day ‘Ayurveda for One Health’ and to promote the rich heritage of Ayurveda and the holistic approach of Ayurveda for public well-being.

Central Ayurveda Research Institute (CARI) Delhi and Patiala, National Ayurveda Research Institutes (RARI) in Lucknow, Nagpur, Jaipur, Vijayawada, Thiruvananthapuram and Ahmedabad, Dr. A. Lakshmipathy National Ayurveda Research Institute and Capt. Srinivas Murthy Central Ayurveda Research Institute, Chennai, and NIMH (National Institute of Medical Heritage) Hyderabad are organizing these rallies with the support of young bikers groups of these cities. These bikers groups are Twin Nomads Biker Club led by Anas and Shivam – Delhi, Dragon Jade Club – Kiran Polipalli, Vishakapatnam, and Oswald Smith D, Tamilnadu Bikers Association Members TNBAM – Chennai.

Sarbananda Sonowal, Union Minister of Ayush and Ports, Shipping and Waterways said that the future of a strong and healthy India can be created by connecting the youth with the ‘Ayurveda for One Health’ campaign. The purpose of organizing Ayurveda Day is to take India’s thousands of years old Ayurvedic medical culture to the global stage and to make Ayurveda a part of the lifestyle of common people all over the world. These bikers’ rallies in various cities will certainly motivate the youth to adopt Ayurveda and other traditional medicine systems of the country.

The coordinators of the Delhi bikers group are Anas & Shivam, Twin Nomads Bikers Club TNBC, Mohd Arshad, Purani Delhi Motorcyclist – PDM, Ashish (Weekend Riders club – WRC, Mohd Sameer ( Kayi Rider Group – KRG ), KC Tyagi, Meraki Rider Group – MRG. The rally will start from Central Ayurveda Research Institute (CARI), Punjabi Bagh at 8 am pass through Motibagh to Jakira, and return to CARI. A group of 20 specially-abled bikers will also join the rally to show their commitment to Ayurveda and other traditional systems of medicine in the country.

Main Ayurveda Day events will be organized by the Ministry of Ayush on 9-10 November 2023 in Panchkula, Haryana. Before that, these rallies are being organised by the Ministry of Ayush to give the message to the youth across the country that Ayurveda is essential for the health of children, teenagers, youth, and the general public. The month-long celebrations to commemorate the eighth Ayurveda Day have three major components — Ayurveda for students, Ayurveda for farmers, and Ayurveda for public health.

