New Delhi: India is working on validating four traditional medicine formulations for treating Coronavirus infection, Union Minister of State for AYUSH Shripad Y Naik said in a tweet on Thursday. He added that the formulations will be tried as add-on therapy and standard care for COVID-19 patients within a week.

"The @moayush & the @CSIR_IND are working together on validating four Ayush formulations against #COVID19Pandemic and the trials will start within one week. These formulations will be tried as an add-on therapy and standard care for COVID-19 patients," Naik said.

"I am sure and quite hopefull that, our traditional medicinal system will show the way to overcome this Pandemic," he added.

As of now, there is no researchers-backed treatment or medicine available for Coronavirus.

Meanwhile, US drug-maker Gilead Sciences has signed non-exclusive voluntary licensing agreements with three Indian pharmaceutical companies — Mumbai-headquartered Cipla, Hyderabad-based Hetero Labs and Noida-based Jubilant Life Sciences — who will manufacture and sell the anti-viral drug to treat severe COVID-19 patients.

Gilead’s Remdesivir has received emergency use authorisation (EUA) from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of hospitalised patients with severe COVID-19 symptoms.