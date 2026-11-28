AYUSH doctor collapses on stage day after wedding in Bihar, dies on way to hospital

The groom was rushed to a health centre but died while being taken to a hospital in Purnia.

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AYUSH doctor collapses on stage day after wedding in Bihar, dies on way to hospital | image; AI

Bihar Groom Collapses At Reception Day: A tragic incident has surfaced from Bihar, where a groom suddenly collapsed on stage. He died while being taken to a hospital. The incident took place on November 26 during his post-wedding reception. The deceased was identified as Pawan Kumar Yadav. He lived in Patna and was an AYUSH doctor. Pawan got married to a woman on November 25 with great pomp and show. His family members took the wedding procession to Dira Chandpur, bride’s village, where the marriage was solemnised.

What exactly happened?

On November 26, Pawan and his family brought the bride home. Subsequently, the family organised a reception, locally known as bahubhoj in the evening. Relatives and members of the community attended the function and blessed the newlywed couple.

Groom collapses during reception

The groom and bride were seated on the stage to take the blessings of the attendees. Guests came forward to bless them after attending the feast. When the celebrations were nearing an end, Pawan suddenly collapsed on the stage, creating panic among the family members.

Family members and friends at the venue immediately rushed to the stage and took Pawan to the Falka health centre. However, doctors referred him to a higher medical centre located in Purnia for better treatment. Pawan died on the way to the hospital in Purnia.

Bride left devastated

The news of Pawan’s demise plunged the bride into grief. After hearing the sad news, the bride reportedly fainted. Villagers were shocked as wedding celebrations turned into mourning within a day. People from nearby areas gathered at the groom’s house to console the families.

The deceased’s body was taken for the last rites.