Ayushman Bharat Centres: Centre Renames Health And Wellness Centres As Ayushman Arogya Mandir

Ayushman Bharat Centres: In a significant move to strengthen the healthcare system, the Indian government has decided to rename the existing Ayushman Bharat Health and Wellness Centres (AB-HWCs) as ‘Ayushman Arogya Mandir’. To facilitate this transformation, the Union Health Ministry has issued directives to all states and Union Territories, urging them to complete the rebranding process by the end of 2023. As part of this effort, states have been instructed to upload photographs of the rebranded primary health facilities onto the AB-HWC portal.

It has been underlined that the National Health Mission (NHM) logo is to be retained in the rebranded centres, they said.

The rebranded AB-HWCs will also have a new tagline: ‘Arogyam Parmam Dhanam’. In the letter dated November 25, the ministry said, “These centres have been successful in taking the thinking and healthcare delivery from illness to wellness. Now, going one step ahead and realizing the dream of Ayushman India, the competent authority has decided to rename the Ayushman Bharat-Health and Wellness Centres as ‘Ayushman Arogya Mandir’ with the tagline ‘Arogyam Parmam Dhanam,” the letter said.

The new name ‘Ayushman Arogya Mandir’ and the tagline Arogyam Paraman Dhanam’ should replace the existing title Ayushman Bharat—Health and Wellness Centre’ across all operationalised AB-HWCs, the letter said.

If scripts other than Devanagri (Hindi) or English are to be used for branding, then the full and exact title can be translated into the state language(s), but the tagline has to be transliterated in the state language(s), the letter said. The funds required for renaming the existing facilities have been proposed at Rs 3,000 per facility. After the centres complete the rebranding, states are required to upload new photographs of primary health facilities with the new name on the AB-HWC portal.

India’s Flagship Ayushman Bharat Yojana

Under the Government of India’s flagship Ayushman Bharat Yojana, more than 1.6 lakh AB-HWCs have been successfully established across states and UTs over the last five years, with 219 crore footfalls so far. AB-HWC aims to provide comprehensive primary healthcare, including both maternal and child health services, and free essential drugs and diagnostic services close to people’s homes through AB-HWCs.

Over 53.36 crore screenings for hypertension have been done at the AB-HWCs, 46.49 crore for diabetes, 31.48 crore for oral cancer, 14.33 crore for breast cancer and 9.68 crore for cervical cancer till November 24. More than 2.71 crore wellness sessions have been held at these centres.

(With inputs from agencies)

