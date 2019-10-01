New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday tweeted a video of his address at a valedictory function of ‘Arogya Manthan’ in Delhi and said, “Ayushman Bharat ensures medical treatment to patients from all over the country, which was impossible earlier. In the last 1 year, around 50,000 beneficiaries have availed its benefits, outside of their home states.”

Launching this ‘game-changing initiative’ on September 22, the Prime Minister as quoted by news agency PTI had said, “People are calling the scheme Modicare and by other names, but for me it is an opportunity to serve the poor. Even the ones living in the lowest strata of the society will benefit from the scheme.”

One year of Ayushman Bharat, the largest healthcare programme in the world. https://t.co/v3GspoXvYa — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 1, 2019

Ayushman Bharat is an ambitious scheme introduced by the BJP government in Jharkhand. This National Health Protection Mission which was renamed as the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Abhiyan (PMJAY), seeks to provide Rs 5 lakh per family on an annual basis.