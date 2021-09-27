New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday launched a nationwide scheme that will enable Indians to create and access health records digitally. The pilot project of Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission was announced by the Prime Minister from the ramparts of Red Fort on August 15 last year.

The mission, under which every Indian will get a unique 14-digit health identification (ID) number, has been renamed the Pradhan Mantri Digital Health Mission (PM-DHM).

Currently, the programme is being implemented in the pilot phase in six union territories. The nation-wide rollout of the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission coincides with the National Health Authority (NHA) celebrating the third anniversary of Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY). Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will be present on the occasion.

According to PMO, Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission will create a seamless online platform through the provision of a wide range of data, information and infrastructure services, duly leveraging open, interoperable, standards-based digital systems while ensuring security, confidentiality and privacy of health-related personal information.

How will the Health ID work?

The ID will be created using an Aadhar Card or the beneficiary’s mobile number and will serve as an identifier to pull relevant health records. The system will als0 collect certain basic details including demographic and location, family/relationship, and contact details.

This information will then be linked to the health ID, after taking the consent from those individuals. The information termed as ‘Personal Health Record-System (PHR)’ will enable an individual to manage information about his or her healthcare, according to the NDHM’s website.

This includes viewing of a longitudinal record, consisting of all health data, lab reports, treatment details, discharge summaries across one or multiple health facilities.

The scheme consists of four essential blocks — unique digital health ID, healthcare professionals registry, health facility registry, and electronic health records. The first objective of the scheme is to create a digital environment for healthcare via these four blocks. At a later stage, the government plans to integrate telemedicine and e-pharmacies, news18.com reported.

The mission will create an ‘Electronic medical record (EMR)’ which, as explained by the government, is a digital version of a patient’s chart. It contains the patient’s medical and treatment history.

(With PTI inputs)