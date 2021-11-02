New Delhi: Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday announced that the Modi government has extended the ‘Ayushman CAPF’ healthcare scheme benefits of the central health insurance programme to the personnel of all Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) pan-India in a phased manner. To recall, the scheme was first launched by Shah in only Assam on January 23 this year.Also Read - Namami Gange Creates Guinness World Record For Most Photos With Handwritten Notes on Facebook

According to the Union Home Minister, the scheme will benefit 35 lakh CAPF personnel and will be available by December-end. "Modi govt is committed to ensure healthcare facilities of CAPF personnel & their families, so that the CAPFs can discharge their duties with full concentration," he said.

According to the reports, the health cards will be distributed to more than 35 lakh beneficiaries across various CAPFs which include serving force personnel and their family members.

Who all will be covered under this scheme:

All Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) officials and serving personnel and their dependents from seven forces–Assam Rifles, Border Security Force ( BSF), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), National Security Guard (NSG), and Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), along with their families, will be covered under the scheme.

Earlier, news agency ANI had reported that the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had finalised a deadline to launch the ‘Ayushman CAPF’ scheme across the country in May.

The scheme is a joint initiative will provide cashless healthcare services to serving CAPF personnel and their dependents through Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY IT platform.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had launched the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY), termed as the biggest government-sponsored healthcare scheme across the globe, in September, 2018.

The scheme provides a cover of up to Rs 5 lakh per family per year for secondary and tertiary care hospitalisation to over 10.74 crore poor and vulnerable families (about 53 crore beneficiaries). AB PM-JAY also provides cashless and paperless access to services for the beneficiaries at the point of service.