Good news for Ayushman card holders as Modi government launches Ayushman Sarathi WhatsApp Chatbot; check list of benefits

Union Health Minister JP Nadda launched the secure, API-driven ‘Ayushman Sarathi’ WhatsApp chatbot to streamline PM-JAY healthcare delivery and eliminate physical office visits.

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Ayushman card benefit update: In a major push toward expanding India’s digital health infrastructure, Union Health Minister JP Nadda on Monday rolled out a suite of technological initiatives, including the ‘Ayushman Sarathi–PM-JAY WhatsApp Chatbot’ and a unified Drug Registry. Aimed at streamlining healthcare delivery, the secure, API-driven chatbot allows beneficiaries to access critical Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY) services remotely, completely bypassing the traditional need for physical visits to government desks or calling centers.

How will Ayushman Sarathi platform help Ayushman card beneficiaries?

The freshly launched Ayushman Sarathi platform offers an extensive array of decentralized, beneficiary-centric features. Citizens can now directly check their scheme eligibility, apply for, lock, unlock, or download their Ayushman Cards, execute eKYC procedures, link their Aadhaar, and access specialized services like the Ayushman Vaya Vandana Card tailored for seniors aged 70 and above.How to Access

How to use Ayushman Sarathi chatbot?

Phone Number: Send “Hi” on WhatsApp to +91 72908 23838.

According to the Health Ministry, the implementation is designed to foster transparency, citizen engagement, and immediate assistance. By anchoring these functionalities on WhatsApp with real-time system integration, the government intends to drastically minimize processing delays, ensure round-the-clock accessibility, and establish a direct, responsive framework for timely grievance registrations.

Also read: Good news for West Bengal residents as Suvendu government to implement Ayushman Bharat Yojana from this date

“The chatbot serves as an important digital interface between PM-JAY beneficiaries and the National Health Authority, promoting efficient service delivery and improved beneficiary satisfaction. The platform also supports data-driven governance by enabling feedback collection, grievance management, and continuous improvement in healthcare service delivery,” according to an official statement.

India’s existing digital health ecosystem

In India’s existing digital health ecosystem, both the patient and the provider must be on the same platform to interact. When a citizen uses a UHI-enabled app to search for a health service, the request is routed through the Gateway to registered service providers. The entire journey from discovery and booking to fulfillment is facilitated through a common language, irrespective of the platform used to seek or provide the service.

The network uses ABDM building blocks — ABHA as the patient identifier, the Healthcare Professionals Registry (HPR) and Health Facility Registry (HFR) for provider verification, and the Health Information Exchange for consent-based data sharing.

(With inputs from agencies)