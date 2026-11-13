Ayushman Scheme: From cataract, to liver treatments, what beneficiaries can’t get at private hospitals anymore?

Ahead of the change under the Ayushman Bharat scheme, an assessment of facilities at state government hospitals is under way.

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Some surgeries and diseases have been removed from the Ayushman Yojana. File image

The central government is overhauling the treatment framework under the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY). Under the proposed changes, the National Health Authority (NHA) has prepared to reserve 112 treatment packages, encompassing various surgeries, day-care procedures, and long-term treatments, exclusively for public hospitals.

Reports indicate that the National Health Authority (NHA) has already reserved 23 treatment packages for public hospitals and now proposes adding 89 more to the roster. Although formal guidelines have been circulated to state health authorities nationwide, individual states will retain the autonomy to decide whether to withdraw these packages from private hospitals.

Preparations to be implemented in TMS from December 1

Dr. Shailesh, Deputy Secretary at the National Health Authority, has written to the State Health Authorities across all the states with a clear message: the new list of packages reserved for public health facilities goes live in the Transaction Management System (TMS), the claims platform, from December 1.

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Officials associated with the authority stated that the move aims to standardise systems already operating across different states. While several states currently reserve select treatment packages for public hospitals, preparations are now underway to implement this framework on a national scale.

Capacity of government hospitals

Reports indicate that state government hospital facilities are undergoing assessment prior to the implementation of this change. Authorities are examining whether public hospitals possess adequate doctors, specialists, equipment, and clinical infrastructure to perform these surgeries and treatments, with data already being requested from hospitals and specialists across multiple states.

Which diseases and operations are covered in package?

There has been a major change in operations including:

Gynecology: High-risk deliveries, hysterectomy, medical termination of pregnancy (MTP), treatment of cysts and fistulas.

High-risk deliveries, hysterectomy, medical termination of pregnancy (MTP), treatment of cysts and fistulas. General Medicine: Alcoholic liver disease, severe anemia, hepatitis, pancreatitis, acute bronchitis, malaria, chikungunya and diarrhea.

Alcoholic liver disease, severe anemia, hepatitis, pancreatitis, acute bronchitis, malaria, chikungunya and diarrhea. Mental health: Treatments for mood disorders, anxiety, stress management, mental disorders, and ADHD.

Treatments for mood disorders, anxiety, stress management, mental disorders, and ADHD. Eye treatment: Cataract surgery and glaucoma screening.

Cataract surgery and glaucoma screening. General surgery: Biopsy, treatment of cysts and fistulas.

Biopsy, treatment of cysts and fistulas. Orthopedics: Treatments and procedures related to fractures.

Treatments and procedures related to fractures. ENT: Various treatment procedures related to the ear, nose and throat.

System already in place

Some packages are already reserved for government hospitals in several states, among them Andhra Pradesh, Chandigarh, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Jammu and Kashmir, Kerala, Karnataka, Meghalaya, Manipur, Madhya Pradesh, Mizoram, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu. From December 1, the National Health Authority wants a uniform system in place nationwide, but the final call on adopting it rests with each state health authority.

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What will be impact on patients?

If a state decides to remove these packages from private hospitals, Ayushman Bharat Yojana beneficiaries may be forced to turn to government hospitals for related treatment.

The step is said to be intended to build treatment capacity in government hospitals and rein in the cost of private hospital treatment under the scheme. But its success will largely come down to doctors, operating theaters, equipment and other necessary facilities being available in government hospitals.