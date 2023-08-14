Home

‘Azaadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ Will Be Followed By ‘Azaadi Ka Amrit Kaal’ Till 2047: Amit Shah

Indian Institute of Teacher Education (IITE), Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar organised its sixth convocation ceremony where Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke about 'Azaadi Ka Amrit Kaal', the importance of education in one's mother tongue and how it is a major focus point in the NEP 2020.

Amit Shah at IITE, Gandhinagar

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke at the sixth Convocation Ceremony of the Indian Institute of Teacher Education (IITE) at Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar on Sunday, August 13. During his speech, Amit Shah highlighted the importance of one’s education in his/her mother tongue and how the government will focus on development of education with ‘Azaadi Ka Amrit Kaal’ that will begin after ‘Azaadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’.

The Home Minister speaks about how education in mother tongue plays a key role in nation building and individual growth as well. Amit Shah says that as citizens of this country, it is our moral responsibility to promote and protect out own languages.

Azaadi Ka Amrit Kaal To Focus On Development In Education

At the Convocation Ceremony of IITE, the Home Minister also remarked that August 15 will mark the end of the ‘Azaadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ celebration and from then, ‘Azaadi Ka Amrit Kaal’ will begin; it will go on till 2047. Amit Shah says, “In this period, incredible development will take place in all directions in the country, including economy, technology, education, health, infrastructure, defence, research and other sectors.”

“Children Who Study In Their Mother Tongue Have Strong Decision Making Powers”

During his speech at IITE, Amit Shah said every citizen of the country must take this firm decision that they will teach their children in their mother tongue. The Home Minister believes that this will strengthen the reasoning and decision making powers of the students and will play an important and crucial role in the country’s progress. The Home Minister clarified that he is not against the English language but everyone must know Hindi and their mother tongue also.

National Education Policy 2020 Main Focus Highlighted

It was also highlighted that there has been a prime focus on education in the mother tongue, in the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. Amit Shah said that it is the responsibility of the students to preserve and enhance all the languages of India because they represent the country’s culture, history, literature and grammar. By studying in and giving importance to our mother tongue, the country can make its different languages strong.

Home Minister’s Appeal To Students

The Union Home Minister, during his address, has appealed to the students to take small resoultions that will result in big results of progress for the country. According to Amit Shah, small yet important resolutions like not wasting food, not evading taxes, saving electricity and following traffic rules should be taken and followed.

