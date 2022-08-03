New Delhi: Here comes a piece of big news for tourists across the country. The Union Culture Ministry on Wednesday announced free entry for all tourists to all Archaeological Survey of India-protected monuments and sites across the country from August 5 to 15. The announcement comes as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations to mark 75 years of India’s Independence. At present, over 3,500 monuments are protected by the ASI across India.Also Read - Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi Tells People to Use ‘Tiranga’ as Profile Picture on Social Media Between 2-15 August

“As part of ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ and 75th I-Day celebrations, @ASIGoI has made entry free for visitors/ tourists to all its protected monuments/sites across the country, from 5th-15th August, 2022,” Union Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy said in a tweet. Also Read - 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav': From 1998 To 2018 Take A Look At Commonwealth Games So Far

Copy of the notice: Also Read - Free COVID Booster Dose Only At Govt Facilities; Pay Rs 400 At Private Hospitals, Centres | Details Here

Earlier, PM Modi had flagged off the ‘Padyatra’ (Freedom March) from Sabarmati Ashram, Ahmedabad and inaugurated the curtain raiser activities of the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ on March 12, 2021.

He had launched ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ 75 weeks before 15 August 2022 and said it will continue till 15 August, 2023.

It must be noted that the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is being celebrated with a series of events to commemorate the 75th Anniversary of India’s Independence.

“Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav is well placed to set-off India into the Amrit Kaal, on the road to India@2047. This campaign has focused on the overarching role of culture and heritage in enabling a nation to remember the past, celebrate the present and aspire for a better future,” the Union Ministry of Culture had said.