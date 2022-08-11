Independence Day 2022: With India set to celebrate 75 years of independence on August 15, all celebrations and preparations are in place for Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav festivities. Under ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’, that is part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav festivities, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also asked citizens to change their display picture on social media platforms to the national flag from August 2-15. Ahead of Independence Day, let us look back on important things to know including our national song ‘Vande Mataram’.Also Read - Independence Day 2022 Speech in English for Students - Original Speech For 15th August

While ‘Jana Gana Mana’ by Rabrindanath Tagore was chosen as the national anthem of our country, ‘Vande Mataram’ was designated as our national song. India’s National Anthem, ‘Jana Gana Mana’ that every Indian grew up singing with pride and patriotism is an adoption from the writings of the poet and playwright, Rabindranath Tagore.

‘Vande Mataram’: 10 facts about India’s national song