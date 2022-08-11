Independence Day 2022: With India set to celebrate 75 years of independence on August 15, all celebrations and preparations are in place for Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav festivities. Under ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’, that is part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav festivities, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also asked citizens to change their display picture on social media platforms to the national flag from August 2-15. Ahead of Independence Day, let us look back on important things to know including our national song ‘Vande Mataram’.Also Read - Independence Day 2022 Speech in English for Students - Original Speech For 15th August
While ‘Jana Gana Mana’ by Rabrindanath Tagore was chosen as the national anthem of our country, ‘Vande Mataram’ was designated as our national song. India’s National Anthem, ‘Jana Gana Mana’ that every Indian grew up singing with pride and patriotism is an adoption from the writings of the poet and playwright, Rabindranath Tagore.
‘Vande Mataram’: 10 facts about India’s national song
- Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay, a Bengali writer, poet and a journalist, had penned the national song ‘Vande Mataram’.
- Bankim Chandra, born in North 24 Parganas in West Bengal had composed the national song during our country’s freedom struggle.
- It was originally composed in Bengali and Sanskrit before it was adopted as the national song.
- It has been believed that Bankim Chandra had written the song sitting near the Hoogly river in Kolkata.
- ‘Vande Mataram or Bande Mataram’ literally means “I praise thee, Mother” or “I praise to thee, Mother”.
- The term ‘mataram’ means motherland India or Bharat Mata (Mother India).
- Jadunath Bhattacharya had first set tune for the then poem after it was written.
- Vande Mataram was adopted as the national song of India on January 24, 1950.
- Vande Mataram was sung for the first time at the Congress Session at Calcutta in 1896.
- Shri Aurobindo in Karmayogin on November 20, 1909 had translated in prose.