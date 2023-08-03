Home

Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav: Zee Media, Ministry Of Culture To Organize ‘Janjatiya Vikas’ To Showcase Tribal Culture

The 'Janjatiya Vikas', an initiative under the Union Ministry of Culture’s ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ which is celebrating 75 years of India’s independence—is supported by Zee Media.

Image: Twitter

New Delhi: Zee Media, India’s largest media conglomerate, is organizing ‘Janjatiya Vikas’ on August 5 (Saturday) at Delhi’s iconic India Gate to celebrate the nation’s tribal heritage on the occasion of 75 years of the country’s independence.

The ‘Janjatiya Vikas’, an initiative under the Union Ministry of Culture’s ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ which is celebrating 75 years of India’s independence—is supported by Zee Media. Speaking about the upcoming event, a Zee Media spokesman lauded the Centre’s ‘Azad Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ intitiative which incorporates tribal empowerment as one of the program’s primary aspects as it emphasizes on the preservation of tribal culture, inclusive development, livelihood opportunities, education, healthcare and sensitization.

The spokesperson said the ‘Janjatiya Vikas’, which was announced by Ministry of Culture in collaboration with Zee Media, is the “first-of its-kind 360-degree campaign for the upliftment and empowerment of the entire tribal community.”

“In a pursuit to celebrate the resilience, progress and inclusive development of India’s Tribal Communities, Zee Media will be organising a tribal cultural night at Central Vista, India Gate on 5th August 2023, 7 pm onwards,” an official statement from Zee Media said.

Giving details, the Zee Media spokesperson said the grand ceremony will be an amalgamation of tribal music, dance and fashion show. The event will feature a grand fashion show which will showcase traditional tribal dresses, the spokesperson said, adding that the mega event will work as an avenue emphasising on the rich culture of tribal communities, empowerment of tribesmen, tribal SHGs, agencies, and organisations to connect with the mainstream population, at large.

Talking about Zee Media’s collaboration with the Ministry of Culture in organizing the grand event, Shridhar Mishra, CRO, IndiaDotcom Digital Private Limited said: “With the launch of the ‘Janjatiya Vikas’ campaign, Zee Media aims to strengthen the relationship and connect of the tribal community with the nation. We have adopted a 360-degree marketing approach to this unique initiative, thus encouraging citizens to actively participate in celebrating the resilience, progress and inclusive development of India’s tribal communities.”

The ‘Janjatiya Vikas’ initiative, also aims to highlight the untold struggles faced by tribal communities. It will also emphasize on educating the nation’s youth on their role in preserving India’s rich cultural history.

Speaking about the key initiative, Union Minister of State for Culture, Arjun Ram Meghwal, noted that that ‘Janjatiya Vikas’ campaign is conceptualized with the sole purpose of engaging the citizens of India towards the empowerment of the entire tribal community.

“As the tribal community plays an integral role in our society, every citizen of India should come forward to embrace the glorious tribal heritage and culture of India,” Meghwal said.

