New Delhi: Samajwadi MP Azam Khan, who is prone to making controversial statements in the House and out of it, was forced to eat the humble pie on Monday as he apologised for his blatantly sexist remark to fellow MP, BJP’s Rama Devi, last week.

In the House, he said, “Meri aisi koi bhavna Chair ke prati na thi na ho sakti hai. Mere bhashan aur acharan ko sara sadan janta hai, iske bawjood bhi Chair ko aisa lagta hai ki mere se koi galti hui hai toh main uski kshama chahta hun (I never had any ill-will against the Chair. The House knows about my speech and my behaviour. Yet, if the Chair felt I made a mistake, I apologise for the same).”

Khan created a furore in the Lok Sabha last Thursday while he was addressing Rama Devi (who was presiding over the session) when he appeared to get too friendly. He was ultimately forced to leave the House.

Khan told Devi, “Aap mujhe itni achchhi lagti hain ki mera mann karta hai ki aap ki aankhon mein aankhein dale rahoon (I am so fond of you that I always feel like looking into your eyes).”

This got the BJP MPs on their feet and they started asking Khan to apologise. Devi was quick to react. She pulled Khan up and said, “This is not the way to speak, please expunge these remarks,” to which the SP MP said, “You are very respected, you are like my sister.”

Later, speaking to a news channel, Devi had said that the SP leader was asked to apologise but he chose to walk out of the House. “His gesture indicates that he is not sorry and his heart is filled with ego. He would have apologised then and there if he was truthful,” the BJP leader had said.