New Delhi: Samajwadi Party MP Azam Khan has been booked for making derogatory remarks against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Jaya Prada, ANI reported a police official as saying on Wednesday.

Vidya Kishore, Circle Officer, Rampur said that Azam Khan made remarks against the BJP leader on June 30. Following which, a complaint was filed against seven people including Azam Khan and ST Hasan. “Md Mustafa Ahmad filed a complaint against around 7 people including Azam Khan and ST Hasan.”

A case has been registered under sections 294 (obscene acts and songs) and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

This is not the first time that Azam Khan’s has made offensive comments about Jaya Prada. Earlier, Azam Khan, at an election rally, without taking any names, had said, “People of Rampur, people of Uttar Pradesh and people of India, it took you 17 years to understand her reality. But, I could recognize it in 17 days that she wears khaki underwear. (Rampur waalo, Uttar Pradesh waalo, Hindustan waalo, usski asliyat samajhne mein aapko 17 baras lag gaye. Main 17 dinon mein pehchaan gaya ki inke neeche kaa jo underwear hai, woh khaki rang kaa hai).” The EC had banned Azam Khan for the same.