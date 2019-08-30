Lucknow: Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Azam Khan, who made hue and cry about his stolen buffaloes in 2014, has now been booked for stealing the same.

After the cancellation of his anticipatory bail in several land grab case, the Lok Sabha member from Rampur constituency was booked for stealing buffaloes based on a complaint lodged by Asif and Zakir Ali.

Asif and Zakir have claimed that Azam Khan barged into their house along with five others on October 15, 2016, vandalized their residence, stole their buffalo and took away Rs 25,000 in cash.

Khan had applied for an anticipatory bail in 29 cases of land grabbing registered against him in Rampur, of which 28 cases are related to the FIRs lodged by farmers of Aliyaganj.

The complainants claimed that they were asked by Khan to vacate their house because the land was required for a school.

The FIR said that the complainants were bona fide tenants of the house and had rent receipts to prove it.

Khan has been booked in about 50 cases of land grabbing, acquiring Waqf properties illegally, stealing books and making hate speeches during the elections.

In 2014, the police claimed to have retrieved the buffaloes that were stolen from Azam Khan’s house but the incident led to three policemen getting fired for taking the side of the buffaloes stating that Narendra Modi’s speech is irresistible even to animals.

(With IANS Inputs)