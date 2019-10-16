Rampur: Senior Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Azam Khan turned emotional and couldn’t hold back his tears while addressing an election rally in Rampur on Tuesday, saying that he had been accused of stealing goats and hens.

“I have been slammed with IPC 307 (attempt to murder). My self-respect proved too costly for me, my friends. Now, the accusation that I have stolen goats and hens will also remain with me,” said Khan. He added, “Oh God! Why didn’t you kill me at that very moment if I had ever committed such a crime?”

The Samajwadi Party leader said he was paying the price for protecting the interests of the people of Rampur. A few days back too, Khan had broke down in front of the crowd while he was addressing an election rally for his wife, Tazeen Fatima for the upcoming bypoll.

Khan said that in his long political career in which he has always stood up for the masses, he had not gained anything but had only lost weight and the institutions which he had opened for the common good.