New Delhi: Samajwadi Party MP Azam Khan has done it again. Khan created a furore in the Lok Sabha on Thursday while he was addressing BJP MP Rama Devi (who was presiding over the session) when he appeared to get too friendly. He was ultimately forced to leave the House

Khan told Devi, “Aap mujhe itni achchhi lagti hain ki mera mann karta hai ki aap ki aankhon mein aankhein dale rahoon (I am so fond of you that I always feel like looking into your eyes.”

This got the BJP MPs on their feet and they started asking Khan to apologise. Devi was quick to react. She pulled Khan up and said, “This is not the way to speak, please expunge these remarks,” to which the SP MP said, “You are very respected, you are like my sister.”

Meanwhile, Khan had the support of his party chief Akhilesh Yadav who said, “I don’t think Azam Khan ji meant any disrespect to the chair (Rama Devi). These (BJP MPs) people are so rude, who are they to raise fingers?”

Later, Speaker Om Birla said, “It is very easy for all of you to demand ‘expunge this, expunge that’, but why should the need to expunge arise at all? Once a remark is given, it is already in the public domain. Therefore, we all should speak keeping the dignity of the Parliament in mind.”

This is not the first time that Khan has been under fire for his controversial remarks. Quite recently, he had reacted over the recent mob lynching incidents and said that it’s the punishment which Muslims were getting after 1947.

“Muslims will face it whatever may it be. Why didn’t our ancestors go to Pakistan? Ask this to Maulana Azad, Jawaharlal Nehru, Sardar Patel and Bapu (Mahatma Gandhi). They had made promises to Muslims,” he had said.

Last month, while participating in the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President’s address, Khan had said Muslims had a choice to go to Pakistan during Partition. “Our forefathers decided to stay here. They said this is our country. Graves of our forefathers are here … You (BJP) never had this choice (of going to Pakistan),” he said.

During the Lok Sabha election campaign as well, the Election Commission had to bar Khan from campaigning over his attack on political rival Jaya Prada.