New Delhi: Samajwadi Party leader and Rampur MP Azam Khan was on Monday shifted to the ICU ward of Mdenata Hospital in Lucknow after his condition deteriorated. The jailed leader and his son Abdullah Khan were shifted to the Lucknow hospital last evening, days after the father-son duo tested positive for coronavirus.

On Sunday, the jail administration convinced Azam Khan to seek treatment at a hospital and they were headed to Lucknow's Medanta Hospital. A team of doctors from the district hospital, including Sitapur CMO Madhu Garola, had examined the SP leader. Khan earlier refused to move out of the jail.

Azam Khan, along with his son and wife Tazeen Fatma, was lodged in jail in February last year in connection with various cases. The Allahabad High Court had in December granted bail to Tazeen Fatma in all 34 cases registered against her.

Azam Khan and Abdullah were confirmed COVID-19 positive on April 30. Thirteen other inmates had also tested positive for COVID-19 after they complained of fever and cough on April 29, added the deputy jailor.