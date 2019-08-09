Aligarh: Samajwadi Party MP Azam Khan, who was recently made to apologise for his sexist comment on a presiding officer in the Lok Sabha, was expelled from the Aligarh Muslim University for allegedly misbehaving with a woman.

Well known Shia cleric Maulana Kalbe Jawwad said that way back in 1975, Azam was pursuing Master of Laws (LLM) and was also the secretary of the Aligarh Muslim University Student Union (AMUSU) when the action was taken against him.

Jawwad said Azam had forcibly tried to enter the female ward at a local hospital following which he was expelled for a year. “The university set up an inquiry committee and he was found guilty. Eventually, he was expelled on October 6, 1975,” the cleric said.

The same year, Azam went to jail during Emergency. Azam was also pulled up by the EC for using derogatory language against BJP leader Jaya Prada. There are charges of land-grabbing and theft of books on him.

It is interesting to note that recently, Azam had alleged that women professors at the Mohammad Ali Jauhar University were manhandled and abused by officials who raided the institution to confiscate 2500 ‘rare’ and ‘stolen’ books. “Women professors were heckled and abused. They took an unmarried girl in their vehicle and kept her with them till 2 AM,” he had claimed.