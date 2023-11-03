Azam Khan’s Jauhar Trust Gets Notice, Asked To Vacate Building Within A Week

Lucknow: The district inspector of school on Thursday issued a notice to vacate a building currently in possession of Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan’s Maulana Mohammad Ali Jauhar Trust in Rampur in Uttar Pradesh.

The notice came two days after the Uttar Pradesh cabinet on Tuesday approved the withdrawal of ownership of over 41,000 sq ft of land leased to Mohammad Ali Jauhar Trust and ordered its transfer to the secondary education department.

The district inspector of school is an official of the secondary education department in the district. The notice cited the cabinet decision and asked the trust to vacate the building within seven days.

