New Delhi: In a big jolt to senior Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan, joint raids were carried out by the Uttar Pradesh police and the district administration at the university run by him in Rampur– Mohammad Ali Jauhar University, on Wednesday.

In the middle of this, his son Abdullah Azam was detained for creating hindrance in government work.

Rampur SP Ajaypal Sharma said over 2,500 rare stolen books were recovered from the university’s library. He said, “Azam’s son and SP MLA Abdullah Azam has been detained for obstructing the raids and creating hurdles in the government work.”

Investigation in the case began on June 16 after Zubair Khan, principal of Oriental College in Rampur, earlier known as Madarsa Aliya, lodged an FIR alleging over 9,000 books were stolen and taken to the library in Jauhar University. Madrasa Aliya is about 250 years old.

“The raids which started yesterday (Tuesday) are continuing. Rare books have been recovered there,” revealed Director General of Police OP Singh.

Presently 50 boxes of 2,500 rare books with stamps have been recovered, a senior official said, adding the probe in the matter is on. The recovered books are ancient and valuable, he said.

