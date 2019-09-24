Azamgarh: In a chilling incident, a girl, on her way to school, was gangraped by two men in a moving SUV. This incident took place in Uttar Pradesh’s Azamgarh on Thursday.

Both the accused are currently in police custody. According to cops, the men, after committing the heinous crime, dropped the girl.

Following the incident, a medico-legal test was conducted on the girl. An FIR has also been registered on a complaint filed by the girl’s parents.

An investigation into the matter is underway.

It is now learnt the principal of the school has asked the survivor to stop attending classes.

There were claims that the school had de-registered the girl after the incident, which has been refuted by the police. “I have talked to the principal of the school and this is false information,” Azamgarh SSP Triveni Singh told ANI.

The school has dismissed the allegation, saying that they have only asked the girl to stay home for a few days, till the time the matter is resolved.

However, talking to Indian Express, SDM Priyanka said, “I will visit the school on Tuesday. We have given the principal an ultimatum to produce the register and all relevant documents. The claim that it is just a coaching centre and not a school is part of the investigation.”