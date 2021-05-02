Kerala Assembly Election 2021: The vote counting for the Azhikode Vidhan Sabha seat in Kerala will begin at 8 AM. While the initial trends are likely to be known by 10 AM, the final results will be out in the evening. Azhikode went to the polls on April 6. Also Read - Kerala Election Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Will CM Pinarayi Vijayan Return to Power? Watch Vote Counting, Seat-wise Results

All About Azhikode seat: Azhikode comes under the Kannur district in Kerala. In 2016, IUML’s K M Shaji bagged this seat by defeating M V Nikesh Kumar of CPM by a margin of 2,287 votes. In the 2011 Kerala assembly elections, K.M.Shaji came to power on IUML’s ticket, defeating M.Prakashan Master of CPM by a narrow margin of 493 votes. In 2016, the Azhikode Assembly constituency had 1,72,205 registered electors, of which 78,341 were males and 93,864 females.

KEY CANDIDATES THIS YEAR: K. V. Sumesh of CPI(M), K. M. Shaji of IUML, K. Ranjith of BJP

