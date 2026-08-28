B Nagendra resigns from Karnataka Cabinet amid BJP heat over financial irregularities

Congress leader B Nagendra has once again quit the Karnataka Cabinet as controversy continues over his alleged role in the Valmiki Corporation scam case.

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B Nagendra resigned from DK Shivakumar cabinet. Screengrab/PTI

B Nagendra was visibly emotional on Friday as he announced his resignation from the Karnataka Cabinet led by DK Shivakumar. The Karnataka Planning and Statistics minister faced sustained pressure from the BJP over corruption allegations that had previously led to his resignation two years ago.

He announced his resignation from the state Cabinet, 25 days after being re-inducted, amid allegations linked to the Valmiki Corporation scam. His announcement came shortly after he said he would meet Chief Minister D K Shivakumar and announce his decision at a press conference.

Nagendra has now resigned from the state Cabinet for the second time over the issue. His first resignation came in June 2024, when he stepped down from the Siddaramaiah government following allegations of unauthorised diversion of funds from the Valmiki Corporation.

Ballari Politics B. Nagendra resigns as Minister for the second time over allegations linked to the Valmiki Corporation scam pic.twitter.com/1Iz050SUsz — Ballari Tweetz (@TweetzBallari) August 28, 2026

“Today I am voluntarily tendering my resignation as the minister,” an emotional Nagendra told reporters. He said he had submitted his resignation to Shivakumar. The Opposition BJP and JD(S) had been protesting his re-induction into the Cabinet, two years after he resigned over the same issue. They have alleged his involvement in the Rs 89-crore Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation scam.

Announcing his resignation in a choked voice, Nagendra compared the BJP’s targeting of him to Lord Rama’s killing of Shambuka in the Ramayana and alleged that the “manuwadis”, apparently referring to the saffron party, never wanted a tribal person to rise. Shambuka is an ascetic in the Uttara Kanda of the Valmiki Ramayana who, according to the text, was killed by Rama for performing penance.

Nagendra said he did not want to embarrass his party or allow the conspiracies of “manuwadis and vile communal forces” to gain an upper hand in state politics. The BJP’s agitation in both Houses of the Karnataka Legislature had led to the abrupt adjournment sine die of the Monsoon session on August 24, three days ahead of its scheduled conclusion.

The Opposition had planned a march from Raichur to Ballari from September 1 to 10. Nagendra alleged that his name had been included in the second charge sheet filed by the central agencies ‘in a hurry’. “I have no role in the Valmiki Corporation scam. Did I sign anywhere, give any direction or write any note sheet?” he said. He questioned why Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had not resigned when nationalised Union Bank of India was allegedly involved in the transfer of funds. He said he was prepared to resign as an MLA and go to the “people’s court”.