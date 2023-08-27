Home

News

India

B20 Summit 2023: PM Narendra Modi To Address Delegates From 55 Countries Today

B20 Summit 2023: PM Narendra Modi To Address Delegates From 55 Countries Today

PM Narendra Modi will be addressing the delegates from 55 countries who have come to Delhi to attend the B20 Summit. The Prime Minister has shared a post regarding the same on the social media platform 'X' (formerly known as Twitter). PM Modi has also spoken about the importance of the B20 Summit.

PM Narendra Modi (Photo Courtesy PTI)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has informed via social media platform ‘X’ (formerly known as Twitter), that he will be addressing the B20 Summit 2023 today, August 27, 2023. This summit is being held in New Delhi ahead of the G20 Summit 2023, from August 25 and today is its last date. In his social media post, the Prime Minister has spoken about the importance of this platform.

Trending Now

PM Modi To Address B20 Summit 2023 Today

As mentioned earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has shared via a social media post that he will be addressing the B20 Summit 2023 today, August 27. The Prime Minister will be speaking to around 1,500 delegates from close to 55 countries at 12:00 PM. PM Modi has said that B20 Summit is bringing together many stakeholders, experts and business leaders who have been working in the business world and it is one of the most important G20 Groups, that focusses on boosting economic growth.

At 12 noon tomorrow, 27th August, I will be addressing the B20 Summit India 2023. This platform is bringing together a wide range of stakeholders working in the business world. It is among the most important G20 Groups, with a clear focus on boosting economic growth. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 26, 2023

It has been said by PM Modi’s office that the B20 Summit 2023 includes 172 policy actions and 54 recommendations which will be submitted to G20. This three-day summit is having an attendance of more than 1,500 delegates from close to 55 countries.

What Is The B20 Summit 2023?

The B20 Summit 2023 is G20’s official dialogue forum which was established in 2010. One of the most important and prominent Engagement Groups in G20, B20 has many companies and business organisations as participants and together, this business community of G20 addresses issues relating to global economic and trade governance. Every year, the country that hosts the G20 Summit, also selects a business leader as the B20 Chair for the year, who is supported by a B20 Sherpa and a B20 Secretariat. It is at this summit that the B20 conveys its recommendations to the G20 Presidency officially.

This year, B20 Summit is being held in New Delhi which is also the host city of the G20 Summit 2023. The theme for this year’s B20 Summit is R.A.I.S.E which signifies Responsible, Accelerated, Innovative, Sustainable, Equitable businesses. The members of B20 India 2023 include India, Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, United Kingdom, United States, European Union, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Republic of Korea, Mexico and Russia. Bangladesh, Netherlands, Nigeria, Oman, Egypt, UAE, Spain, Singapore, Egypt and Mauritius are the B20 India 2023 Guest Countries.

The priority areas will be discussed under seven major heads- Inclusive GVCs for Resilient Global Trade and Investment, Future of Work, Skilling and Mobility, Digital Transformation, Financing for Global Economic Recovery, Financial Inclusion for Economic Empowerment, Energy, Climate Change and Resource Efficiency and Tech, Innovation and R&D.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES