BABA arrested for illegally cultivating marijuana in Telangana

Excise officials raided agricultural land in Panchgaon village and seized 17.741 kg of ganja (marijuana) plants. The market value of the seized marijuana is approx Rs 70 lakhs.

Sangareddy: Excise officials arrested a baba, identified as Narsaiah Maharaj, for cultivating marijuana plants in Panchgaon village, Sangareddy. The officials raided an agricultural land and seized ganja plants weighing 17.741 kg. The market price of the seized marijuana is approximately Rs 70 lakhs. According to excise officials, Maharaj was cultivating the marijuana plants on agricultural land in the middle of cotton plants.

The officials seized 685 Ganja plants and handed over Narsaiah Maharaj to Narayanked Excise police.

According to the initial probe, Narsaiah Maharaj was indulging in cultivating marijuana plants illegally and selling them to consumers.

“On credible information, Excise officials conducted raids on agricultural land and found Ganja plants being cultivated in the middle of a cotton plant by a Baba named Narsaiah Maharaj in Panchgaon village of Narayanked Mandal in Sangareddy district. The accused, Narsaiah Maharaj, was cultivating Ganja plants in his field and selling them to consumers. The excise police seized 685 plants, weighing around 17.741 kgs, worth approximately Rs 7 lakhs, and arrested him, handing him over to Narayanked Excise police,” Excise official said.

Further investigation is underway in the case.

In another drug bust operation, DRI’s Hyderabad Zonal Unit carried out surveillance at the Airport Arrival Village of Rajiv Gandhi International Airport and seized 27.15 kg of marijuana from seven passengers.

According to the official press release, on Friday at 1:15 am, the officials intercepted four Indian international passengers who arrived from Bangkok. Three others were also intercepted during the process of handing over their check-in baggage.

During the examination of the luggage, several packets containing a greenish-brown lumpy substance were found. The substance was concealed inside trolley bags.

The official conducted a test using a Narcotic Drug Detection Kit and found out that the substance, weighing 27.15 kgs, is marijuana. The estimated value of the seized substance is approx Rs. 9.5 crore.

(Note: This is a developing story and further details will be added.)

