New Delhi: Soon after Sikh Sant Baba Ram Singh died by suicide at Singhu border over the farmers protest, Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Wednesday expressed anguish and said that his sacrifice will not go in vain.

Baba Ram Singh, the priest of a Gurdwara from Haryana earlier in the evening shot himself dead at the Singhu border protest site, one of the epicentres of ongoing agitation against the farm laws.

"Anguished to hear that Sant Baba Ram Singh ji Nanaksar Singhra wale shot himself at Singhu border in Kisan Dharna, looking at farmers' suffering. Sant ji's sacrifice won't be allowed to go in vain," Sukhbir Singh Badal said in a tweet.

Police also confirmed the news. “We got information that Sant Ram Singh of Karnal committed suicide by shooting himself. He was taken to Panipat hospital, where he died. His body was shifted to Karnal Civil Hospital, where Sonipat Police is there for further probe,” Virendra Singh, DSP (Head Quarter), Sonipat, told ANI news agency.

On the other hand, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh expressed sorrow over Singh’s death and tweeted, “Extremely shocked and saddened on learning of the tragic news of Sant Ram Singh ji of Nanaksar Singhra wale from Karnal ending his life at Singhu Border in protest against the Centre’s Farm Laws. My prayers are with his family and supporters in this time of grief.”

Apart from this, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and party spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala also expressed grief over his death, saying that the “brutality of the Modi government has crossed all limits”.

After the Sikh preacher committees suicide, a handwritten note in Punjabi, purportedly left behind by him, stated that he was unable to bear the “pain of farmers”.

Thousands of farmers from Punjab, Haryana and other states have been protesting near the Delhi borders for the past three weeks, demanding that the Centre’s farm laws be repealed.