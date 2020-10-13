Mathura: Popular Yoga guru Ramdev fell off an elephant while he was doing yoga on its back. Also Read - UP Shocker: Mathura Doctor Gives 15 of His Own Samples To Complete Covid-19 Testing Target | Watch

Fortunately, he was not injured in the incident that took place on Monday at the Ramnareti Ashram in Mahavan, Mathura, according to reports.

A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. Also Read - Mathura Temples to be Closed For Weekend Owing to Lockdown

Ramdev was performing yoga on the elephant’s back when it moved, causing Ramdev to fall. In the video, Ramdev could be seen dusting off dirt and moving on with a smile.

And here is Baba Ramdev performing yoga on Elephant in UP.. Visuals says it all… #Ramdev pic.twitter.com/dCqtvWOqTE — Anubhav Khandelwal (@_anubhavk) October 13, 2020

The video has garnered more than 18,400 views on Twitter. Netizens had varied reactions to the video.

One user said, “Apparently the pachyderm was not taught yoga properly.” Another wrote, “…and quickly back on his feet! Only Baba Ramdev!”

Someone commented, “Wow, he still has the enthusiasm we used to have when we were kids. Gire, fir haste haste khade ho gaye…. bachpan yaad aa gaya.. (Fell down and then stood up laughing, Reminds of childhood days)” Yet another added, “He jumped and not fall.”

In August, a video of Baba Ramdev falling down while cycling in rain had gone viral on social media.

Loved the twist ending. pic.twitter.com/JNggkZVpV4 — Aniruddha Guha (@AniGuha) August 21, 2020

Baba Ramdev is well-known for his asanas and yoga postures. He has been holding large yoga camps since 2002 and broadcasting his yoga classes for TV audiences.