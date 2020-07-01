New Delhi: After facing backlash for launching Coronil kit and claiming it to be the cure for COVID-19 disease, Patanjali founder Baba Ramdev hit out at critics asking them if it was a crime to work on Yoga and Ayurveda. He further said that the all the required documents have been submitted to the AYUSH Ministry. Also Read - Everyday we Should Celebrate Spirit of Doctors & Health Care Workers: Virat Kohli

"People started talking things like Patanjali failed, it took a U-turn and many people tried to bring in the angle of my cast, religion, my 'sanyas' and create an environment of unrest around. It feels like that working in the field of Yoga and Ayurveda is a crime in India. FIRs were lodged against me at several places in a way like it's done against some criminal or terrorist. People started running headlines like Ramdev will go to jail," RepublicWorld.com quoted Ramdev as saying.

"Acharya Balkrishna and I are providing services worldwide since the past 35 years and we are common people who have promoted Yoga and Ayurveda. Some people don't like this. If you people have a problem with me then abuse me, we are 'gaali-proof', but think about people who are infected with Coronavirus and other diseases like cancer, arthritis etc. We have helped these people," he added.

Earlier, the Rajasthan Police had lodged an FIR against yoga guru Ramdev for allegedly launching an Ayurvedic drug which claims to cure COVID-19 without getting the AYUSH ministry’s approval.

Four others MD of Ramdev-promoted Patanjali Ayurved Acharya Balkrishna; Director of National Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (NIMS), Jaipur, B S Tomar; his son Anurag Tomar; and senior scientist Anurag Varshney were named in the FIR.

Haridwar-based Patanjali Ayurved last week launched “Coronil”, claiming it can cure COVID-19. It said the drug, when taken with another Patanjali product, had cured all coronavirus positive patients who took part in a trial within seven days.

The trial, it said, was conducted in association with the NIMS, a Jaipur-based private institute.

Hours after the launch of the drug, the AYUSH ministry asked Patanjali Ayurved to provide details on the research leading up to it and its composition, telling the company to stop advertising it till the issue is examined.