New Delhi: Yoga guru Baba Ramdev on Wednesday moved Supreme Court, seeking a stay on multiple FIRs which were filed by various states against him for his remarks on allopathy. In his plea at the top court, the Yoga Guru has sought that the FIRs across the country be clubbed together and transferred to Delhi. A massive row had erupted last month during the second wave of Covid when Ramdev questioned the efficacy of allopathic drugs against the treatment of coronavirus.

In a video that went viral on social media, the Yoga teacher was heard saying that lakhs of people have died because of allopathic medicines, far more than those who died because they did not get treatment or oxygen. In the video, he also called allopathic medicine stupid, infuriating doctors across the country to protest against him.

Yoga guru Baba Ramdev moves Supreme Court seeking a stay on the proceedings in multiple cases lodged against him in various states over his alleged remarks on efficacy of allopathy in treatment of COVID-19; seeks protection from coercive actions in FIRs lodged by IMA

In the wake of his controversial remark, various units of the Indian Medical Association filed complaints against him with the police, based on which multiple cases were lodged.

On June 17, police in Chhattisgarh’s Raipur had registered an FIR against Ramdev for allegedly spreading “false” information about the medicines being used by the medical fraternity for the treatment of COVID-19.

The case was filed against Ramdev based on a complaint filed by the Chhattisgarh’s unit of the Indian Medical Association (IMA), Raipur’s Senior Superintendent of Police Ajay Yadav told PTI.

Ramdev has been booked under sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and others of the IPC and provisions of Disaster Management Act, 2005, he said.

As per the complaint, since over the last one year, Ramdev has been allegedly propagating false information and his threatening statements on social media against medicines being used by medical fraternity, Government of India, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and other frontline organisations in treatment of coronavirus infection.

There are several videos of him on social media in which he had allegedly made such misleading remarks, it said.

At a time when doctors, paramedical staff and all branches of government and administration have been together battling COVID-19, Ramdev has been allegedly misleading people about established and approved treatment methods, the complaint said.