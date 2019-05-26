Haridwar: Yoga guru Baba Ramdev on Sunday advocated that the government should bring in a law whereby third-borns should be bereft of voting rights. “India’s population should not be more than 150 crores in the next 50 years as we are not prepared or ready to bear more than that. This is only possible when the government makes a law that third child would not be allowed to vote, neither contest election nor he/she enjoys any type of privileges and facilities given by the government,” Ramdev said while addressing a press conference in Haridwar.

“Then people will not give birth to more children, no matter which religion they belong to,” he added.

The Yoga guru also pressed for a pan-India ban on manufacturing, sale, and purchase of liquor. “In Islamic countries, liquor is banned. If in Islamic countries it can be banned then why not in India? This is the land of sages. There should be a complete ban on liquor in India,” he said.

Baba Ramdev also said that the only way to reduce the conflict between cow smugglers and “gau rakshak” is a complete ban on cow-slaughter. “There should be a complete ban on cow slaughter and it is the only way out to end the conflict that we see between cow smugglers and ‘gau rakshak’. For those who want to eat meat, there are several other types of meat which they can eat,” he said.

Ramdev also spoke about Patanjali Ayurved Limited’s Managing Director, Acharya Balkrishna, receiving the ‘UNSDG 10 Most Influential People in Healthcare Award’ on behalf of Patanjali Group of Institutions in Geneva yesterday, and termed it a moment of pride.

“Acharya Balkrishna was invited to represent India. In the context of global health, how lifestyle diseases can be treated with Yoga, Ayurveda and traditional Indian methods, Patanjali has contributed towards this. So, Acharya Balkrishna was awarded by UNSDG. We are proud,” he said.

(With ANI inputs)