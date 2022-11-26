Baba Ramdev’s Remark On Women Sparks Controversy. Here’s What He Said

Ramdev is known for his funny remarks in his public speeches and at times it has caused him trouble as well.

Baba Ramdev's controversial remark came in front of Amruta Fadnavis

Baba Ramdev’s Controversial Remark: Patanjali chief and yoga guru Baba Ramdev is facing flak for his remark on women. Ramdev is known for his funny remarks in his public speeches and at times it has caused him trouble as well.

Ramdev Baba’s tongue slipped while speaking at a yoga program in Thane. Baba Ramdev said, “women look good in sarees, they look good in salwar suits, in my eyes, they look good even if they don’t wear anything.”

It is noteworthy here that these remarks were made in front of Amruta Fadnavis, wife of Deputy Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis. The event was attended by several other dignitaries like Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s son and MP Shrikant Shinde.

A convention was organised just after a yoga session so the women at the event couldn’t change their clothes. Ramdev, on noticing that made these remarks. He said, “It’s not a problem, now you can go home and wear sarees.” He further said, “women look good in sarees, women look good in salwar suits too, and in my eyes, they look good even if they wear nothing.”

Patanjali Yoga Peeth and Mumbai Mahila Patanjali Yoga Samiti organized a Yoga Science Camp and Women’s Meeting on Friday in the Highland area of Thane. Amrita Fadnavis was present at this meeting. At that time, Baba Ramdev was interacting with women.