Baba Vanga Gold, Silver, Copper price prediction: Global financial crisis likely to hit in 2026, Gold expected to become…

ETF investment will drive gold prices to Rs 1.62-1.82 lakh per 10g (estimate) by Diwali 2026, which represents a 25-40 percent price increase.

New Delhi: Baba Vanga, the Bulgarian mystic, had predicted a financial crisis that would hit the world in 2026. She had also forecasted that a major cash shortage would cause global monetary systems to fail. Vanga predicted that gold, silver, and copper would become essential safe-haven investments. It is important to note that she had previously made predictions about gold losing its value and is often credited with accurately forecasting the Chernobyl disaster.

Some rumours suggest that the gold prices could jump by 25 to 40 percent. If that were to happen, gold could trade between Rs 2.11 lakh and Rs 2.43 lakh per 10 grams, marking an all-time high.

Here are some of the key details:

MCX gold currently trades at Rs 1.69 lakh per 10g (estimate), which has increased by 50 percent since 2025.

Central banks continue to buy gold because India purchases more than 100 tonnes every year

ETF investment will drive gold prices to Rs 1.62-1.82 lakh per 10g (estimate) by Diwali 2026, which represents a 25-40 percent price increase.

Market trends currently show Vanga’s prediction about the future of silver markets. Silver trades at Rs 1.25 lakh per kilogram (estimate).

Major financial institutions have significantly upgraded their gold price outlooks, citing strong investment demand and sustained buying by central banks.

Last week, silver had surged close to 9 percent, touching an all-time high of Rs 4,20,048 per kg before easing to Rs 3,99,893 per kg. Gold also jumped nearly 9 percent the same day, hitting a historic peak of ₹1,80,779 per 10 grams, before cooling to ₹1,69,403 per 10 grams on the MCX.

