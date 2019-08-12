New Delhi: Renowned wrestler Babita Phogat is all set to dump Dushyant Chautala’s Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) and join BJP at the Haryana Bhavan in the national capital on Monday.

She will join the party along with her father and Phogat family patriarch, Mahavir Singh Phogat.

The development comes just days after she backed Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar after the latter made ‘disparaging’ remarks for Kashmiri women in the aftermath of Centre’s move to revoke special status of Jammu & Kashmir.

In recent days, she has also been a vocal supporter of the revocation of Article 370. About the move, she had tweeted, “I did not have the good fortune to witness the country get its independence; however, it will be my absolute good fortune to see Kashmir get independence from Articles 370 and 35A”.

In the past, too, the 29-year-old has taken ‘pro-BJP’ stance in various controversies like the Ramjas College incident in February 2017. The DU college had witnessed intense clashes between ABVP and AISA after the former objected to invites to JNU student activists Shehla Rashid and Umar Khalid for a ‘cultural event’.

However, there have also been instances when she has spoken out against Haryana government diktats, mostly on monetary issues related to professional athletes from the state.

The 2014 and 2018 Commonwealth Games gold medallist is currently a contestant on the popular dance reality show ‘Nach Baliye’. Her partner on the show is her fellow wrestler and soon-to-be husband Vivek Suhag.

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan-starrer 2016 film ‘Dangal’, which was a critical and commercial success, was loosely based on the journey and travails of the Phogat family.