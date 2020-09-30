New Delhi: A special CBI Court on Wednesday acquitted LK Advani, MM Joshi and others who were accused in the planning of the demolition of Babri Masjid in 1992. The court in its verdict observed that the 1992 Babri Masjid demolition was not pre-planned. Also Read - Lucknow Anti-COVID Guidelines For Malls, Complexes: Entry of Only 'Serious Buyers' Allowed, Safety Gear Mandatory | Read Here

It said that evidence against the accused was not strong enough. Also Read - India's Covid Vaccine Latest News: Phase-3 Trial of Covaxin to Begin in UP's Lucknow, Gorakhpur From October

Lal Krishna Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, Kalyan Singh, Uma Bharti, Satish Pradhan and Mahant Nritya Gopal Das had attended the proceeding via video conferencing today as the court had directed them to be present at the hearing. Also Read - Lucknow's Iconic Indian Coffee House Will Now Serve 'Kadha' to Boost Immunity Amid Pandemic

More details will be added to the story.