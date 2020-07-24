New Delhi: Former Deputy Prime Minister and veteran BJP leader LK Advani on Friday recorded his statement in connection to the 1992 Babri Masjid demolition case before a special CBI court via video conferencing. The 92-year-old was one of the most prominent leaders named in the case related to the razing of Babri mosque in Ayodhya. Also Read - Ram Temple in Ayodhya to be 20-feet Taller Than Previous Design, 2 Mandaps Also Added to Plan; Check Deets

Advani appeared before the special CBI court in Lucknow, which has to complete the trial and deliver a verdict before the Supreme Court in the decades-old case by August 31.

Notably, the veteran leader met with Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday, two days prior to recording his statement. According to reports, Shah was accompanied by a battery of government lawyers who met Advani at his residence to discuss the case.

The 16th century Babri Masjid was demolished on December 6, 1992, by Hindutva activists who believed that it was built on the ruins of a temple that marked Lord Ram’s birthplace. The destruction of the mosque led to one of India’s most contentious disputes, on which the Supreme Court gave a historic verdict last year.

Apart from Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi and Uma Bharati are also among the key BJP leaders accused of conspiracy.

Conducting regular hearings, the CBI court is recording statements of 32 accused under Section 313 of CrPC to enable them to plead their innocence, if they so want.

The Babri case hearing took place just days before a grand groundbreaking event the Ram temple at Ayodhya, planned on August 5.