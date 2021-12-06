Lucknow: Security arrangements have been heightened in Ayodhya in view of the 29th anniversary of the demolition of Babri Masjid on Monday. Five additional SPs, 14 Deputy-SPs, 40 inspectors, 1400 head constables and constables, 10 companies of PAC and six of RAF are being deployed from Saturday evening in Ayodhya. Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Gaurav Grover said permission to hold traditional rituals in Mathura by four organisations Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha, Srikrishna Janmabhumi Nirman Nyas, Narayani Sena and Srikrishna Mukti Dal has been rejected.Also Read - Lord Krishna Idol in Eidgah: Mathura Turns Into Fortress Ahead of Hindu Outfits' 'Jalabhishek' on Dec 6

To control any untoward incident, District Magistrate Navneet Singh Chahal and SSP Grover stationed themselves at the Deeg Gate police outpost, which is very close to the Idgah.

Police anticipate that the Hindu outfits would not observe Shourya Diwas (Day of Bravery) as they did till last year following the Supreme Court verdict on Ayodhya. Muslim organisations and parties would observe 'Yaum-e-Gham' (day of sorrow) and take out processions and hold demonstrations at select places.

As a precautionary measure, the Railways has suspended the Railbus operation between Mathura and Vrindavan for four days. Railbus, a virtual heritage bus, running between Mathura and Vrindavan has been cancelled from December 4 to December 7 Ravi Prakash, Area Manager Mathura Junction of NER said. Meanwhile, advocate and secretary Idgah trust Tanveer Ahemad has appreciated the steps taken by the district administration to maintain harmony of Mathura.

Last year, the Babri Masjid demolition anniversary was a low-key affair with both Hindu and Muslim religious leaders downplaying the occasion amid tight security measures. The Hindu and Muslim communities had refrained from holding any special event to mark the day.

Until 2018, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) used to observe the day as ‘Shaurya Diwas’ (day of bravery), while the Muslims in Ayodhya marked it as ‘Black Day’ (day of mourning).

Haji Mahboob, a key prosecution witness in the Babri demolition case, said, “We have not held any event on this day. But we mourned the demolition of Babri Masjid in the mosques and offered special prayers.”