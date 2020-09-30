New Delhi: BJP veteran LK Advani on Wednesday welcomed the verdict by a special CBI court on the demolition of the Babri masjid in 1992. The court acquitted the BJP leader and all the other 31 accused, saying that the evidence against them was not “strong enough”. Also Read - Babri Masjid Demolition Case Verdict Updates: Incident Not Planned as Evidence Not Strong Enough, Says Judge; All Accused Acquitted

Adani hailed the judgement and said that it "vindicated" his personal and "BJP's belief" towards the Ram Janmabhoomi movement. He is also known to have chanted 'Jai Shree Ram' after the verdict was pronounced by the court.

"I wholeheartedly welcome the judgement by the Special Court in Babri Masjid demolition case. The judgement vindicates my personal and BJP's belief and commitment toward the Ram Janmabhoomi movement," Lal Krishna Advani said following the verdict by the special CBI court in Lucknow.

Further, BJP leader Murli Manohar Joshi who was also acquitted by the court called the verdict “historic”. It’s a historic decision by the court. This proves that no conspiracy was hatched for December 6 incident in Ayodhya. Our program and rallies were not part of any conspiracy. We are happy, everyone should now be excited about Ram Mandir’s construction,” MM Joshi said.

All the 32 accused in the Babri mosque demolition case, including BJP veterans L K Advani and MM Joshi, were today acquitted by a special CBI court here. The court said there was no conclusive proof against the accused.

The case relates to the razing of the disputed structure in Ayodhya on December 6, 1992.

The 32 accused persons include former deputy prime minister Advani, former Union minister Joshi and Uma Bharti, former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Kalyan Singh, during whose tenure the structure was pulled down, besides Vinay Katiyar and Sadhvi Rithambara.