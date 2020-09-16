A special CBI judge SK Yadav is set to pronounce judgment in decades-old Babri Masjid demolition case on September 30. Notably, BJP veterans L K Advani, M M Joshi and Uma Bharti, are among the 32 accused in the case. Also Read - BJP Workers Offer 70-kg 'Laddu' at Coimbatore Temple Ahead of PM Modi's 70th Birthday

The court has directed all accused to remain present in the court for hearing the judgment.

Special CBI judge SK Yadav to pronounce judgment in Babri Masjid demolition case, on September 30. Court has directs all accused to remain present in the court for hearing the judgment.
— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) September 16, 2020

A bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Rohinton Fali Nariman, had on August 19 passed an order extending the deadline for pronouncing the judgement till September 30.

The mosque in Ayodhya was demolished on December 6, 1992, by ‘Kar Sevaks’ who claimed that an ancient Ram temple stood at the same site.

Former deputy prime minister LK Advani and BJP veteran MM Joshi, who were among those leading the Ram temple movement at that time, had deposed before the court through video conferencing.

Last year, a five-judge Constitution bench of the top court had ruled that the 2.77-acre land claimed by both Hindus and Muslims would be handed over to a trust for the building of a temple.

The court had also ordered the allocation of a five-acre land at another site in Ayodhya for building a mosque.