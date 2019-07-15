New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday asked the UP government to apprise it by July 19 the rules and regulations so that the tenure of the special judge could be extended till he delivered his verdict in the high profile Babri Masjid demolition case.

The judge is to retire on September 30. The case involves BJP veterans like L K Advani and M M Joshi. The special judge has moved the Supreme Court seeking six more months to conclude the trial in the case.

In a letter written in May, the special judge has informed the top court that he is due to superannuate on September 30. The matter came up for hearing on Monday before a bench headed by Justice RF Nariman.

On April 19, 2017, the top court had ordered a day-to-day trial to be concluded in two years in the case.

Meanwhile, the contentious Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case has gone for a court-appointed and monitored mediation. The Constitution Bench of the apex court said it wanted a “permanent solution”.

The bench, headed by CJI Ranjan Gogoi, comprised Justices S A Bobde, D Y Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and S A Nazeer.

The mediation panel has Justice F M Kalifulla, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar and Senior Advocate Sriram Panchu. Its proceedings are confidential, would be held on-camera and the media has been banned from publishing its details.

CJI Ranjan Gogoi said mediation would be held in Faizabad.