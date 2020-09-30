Babri Masjid Demolition Verdict Latest News: After a special CBI court in Lucknow on Wednesday acquitted all the 32 people accused in the demolition of the Babri masjid in Ayodhya, the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) welcomed the verdict and said it is a “victory of truth and justice”. Also Read - Babri Masjid Demolition Case: Verdict on September 30; All Accused Including Advani, Joshi Asked to Be Present in Court

“Devotees of Lord Ram have waited patiently and with courage for this verdict for 28 years,” the VHP said in a statement. Also Read - UP Govt University Professor Booked for Posting Pakistan Flag, Map Pictures on Facebook

“Even though the courts took 28 years to decide this case, we hope that this verdict will lead to closure of issues that have distressed the Hindu people for 472 years,” it said. Also Read - Palghar Lynching Case: Lawyer Representing Victims Dies in Car Accident

On the other hand, senior lawyer and member of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) Zafaryab Jilani on Wednesday said the verdict of acquitting all the 32 accused in the Babri mosque demolition case would be challenged in the high court.

There were hundreds of statements by the witnesses and in criminal cases these are very important, Jilani said, adding that among those who gave their statements were IPS officers and journalists who had said that the accused persons were sitting on the dias and inflammatory speeches were being given.

He said that the special CBI court has given its verdict ignoring the evidence and so Muslims will challenge it in the high court. He also indicated that the board might also be a party.

CBI judge SK Yadav acquitted the accused, which included BJP veterans L K Advani and MM Joshi, saying there was no conclusive proof against them.

Jilani claimed that when the structure fell down, there was celebration and sweets were distributed but the court was of the view that there was no conspiracy.

“There were clear evidences under 153-A (promoting enmity, hatred between different communities), 153-B (assertion prejudicial to national integration) against Advani and others and yet they were acquitted,” he further claimed.

Nearly 28 years after the demolition of the Babri masjid in Ayodhya, a special CBI court on Wednesday acquitted all the 32 people accused of conspiring to raze the structure among other charges, including BJP veterans L K Advani and MM Joshi, on the grounds of absence of any conclusive evidence against them.

The court also observed that late Vishwa Hindu Parishad leader Ashok Singhal wanted to save the structure because Ram idols were inside.

In his 2,300-page verdict, special CBI judge SK Yadav said the CBI could not produce any conclusive evidence against any accused.