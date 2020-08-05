New Delhi: Prior to the Ram Mandir bhoomi pujan, AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday tweeted images of now-demolished Babri Masjid that one stood on the ground on which a grand Ram temple is being built. “Babri Masjid thi, hai aur rahegi inshallah,” Owaisi said, ending his caption with a hasttag #BabriZindaHai. Also Read - Mask, Hand Sanitiser, Dandvat Pranam: What PM Modi's Silent Actions Say

Befor this, the Hyderabad MP had claimed Modi's possible attendance at the ceremony would mean a violation of his constitutional oath. "Attending Bhoomi Pujan in official capacity will be a violation of @PMOIndia"s constitutional oath. Secularism is part of the Basic Structure of Constitution," Owaisi had tweeted.

He had also raised objections to building of Ram temple in the past.

Accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the prime minister arrived at the temple dressed in traditional dhoti-kurta. Modi was gifted a headgear by the chief priest of the temple.

After spending some time at the temple, he headed to ‘Shree Ram Janmabhoomi’ where he took part in pooja and darshan of ‘Bhagwan Shree Ramlala Virajman’. He then planted a Parijat (Indian night jasmine) sapling and subsequently, performed ‘Bhoomi Pujan’ at Ram Janambhoomi site.

The ‘Bhoomi Pujan’ has concluded. A stage event is to follow shortly. PM Modi, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, UP CM Yogi Adityanath, Governor Anandiben Patel and President of Ram Mandir Trust Nitya Gopal Das will be on stage for the event.