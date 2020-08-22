New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Saturday extended by a month, till September 30, deadline for judgement by a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court, in a trial against senior BJP leaders, including LK Advani, in connection with the Babri Mosque demolition case. Also Read - Babri Masjid Case: BJP Veteran LK Advani Records Statement Before CBI Court, Verdict on Aug 31

Supreme Court extends deadline for a month, till September 30, for CBI trial court in Lucknow to pronounce its judgement on cases against senior BJP leaders L K Advani, Murali Manohar Joshi, Uma Bharti & other leaders in Babri Masjid demolition case. SC gave the order on Aug 19. pic.twitter.com/KdZgNRWeiP — ANI (@ANI) August 22, 2020

The deadline for the judgement, which was to be delivered by August 31, was extended by a month on the request of the special judge, who is hearing the case. Besides Advani, other BJP leaders who are on trial include Murali Manohar Joshi, Uma Bharati and Kalyan Singh, who was the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh when the mosque was demolished by the kar sevaks in Ayodhya on December 6, 1992.

The apex court had, in April 2017, directed the trial court to conduct day-to-day hearings in the case and complete the trial in two years.

Last month, the special court had recorded the statements, through video conference, of 92-year-old Advani and 86-year-Joshi.

Last November, the Supreme Court resolved the decades-long Ayodhya land dispute case, ruling in favour of the Hindus and paving the way for the construction of the Ram Temple at the disputed site in Ayodhya. On August 5, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of the temple in the temple town in Uttar Pradesh.