New Delhi: The Babri masjid demolition case verdict by a special CBI court on Wednesday absolved all the 32 accused, including LK Advani, of charges. Notably, the verdict came 28 years after kar sevaks razed the 16th century mosque and almost a year after the Supreme Court settled the land case in favour of a Ram temple at the disputed Ayodhya site.

The court maintained that the CBI had failed to substantiate the charges levelled against the 32 accused persons for the past 28 years. The court also said that the video recordings submitted to the court were 'tampered with', adding that there was no conclusive proof against the accused.

Here’s how political circle reacted to the verdict: Also Read - Babri Masjid demolition case: LK Advani, Uma Bharti, MM Joshi exempted from personal appearance in CBI court

Shiv Sena

“Verdict saying demolition wasn’t a conspiracy & a result of circumstances, was the expected judgment. We must forget that episode. If the Babri Masjid wasn’t demolished we wouldn’t have seen any Bhumi Pujan for Ram Mandir,” Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut said.

“I and my party Shiv Sena, welcome the judgment and congratulate Advani ji, Murli Manohar ji, Uma Bharti ji & the people who have been acquitted in the case,” he added.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath

“CM welcomes the verdict. It proves that the then Congress govt had framed saints, BJP leaders, VHP officials in false cases with intention to defame them, for vote bank politics. Those responsible for this conspiracy should apologise to nation,” Chief Minister’s Office said in a statement.

Rajnath Singh

“I welcome the verdict by Special CBI Court, Lucknow acquitting all 32 accused. It proves that justice triumphed however late it may be,” Rajnath Singh said.

Sitaram Yechury

A complete travesty of Justice. All charged with criminal conspiracy to demolish Babri Masjid acquitted. It self imploded? The Constitution Bench headed by then CJI had said that demolition was an “egregious” violation of law. Now this verdict! Shame.

Asaduddin Owaisi

“Today is a sad day in the history of Indian judiciary. Now, the court says there was no conspiracy. Please enlighten me, how many days of months of preparations are required to disqualify an action from being spontaneous?

“Decision by CBI court is a black day for Indian judiciary because the SC already said in civil property dispute of the site as ‘an egregious violation of rule of law’ & ‘calculated act of destroying a public place of worship’

“This is an issue of justice. This is an issue of ensuring that people who are responsible for Babri Masjid demolition should’ve been convicted. But they’ve been politically rewarded in the past by becoming HM & HRD minister. BJP is in power because of this issue.”